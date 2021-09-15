HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 204,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $38.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -362.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

