HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,362 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 2.17% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UJAN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 161.6% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 82,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 51,110 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 308.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 40,611 shares during the period.

UJAN opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80.

