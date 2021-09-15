HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after buying an additional 38,109 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $61.79 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.25.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 27.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

