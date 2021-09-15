HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 333.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,111 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.65% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 810.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 121,258 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 164.3% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 193,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 120,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 58.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 99,197 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 299.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth about $1,059,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAPR opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27.

