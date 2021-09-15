HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 361.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,439 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 239.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKE opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $313.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.45.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

