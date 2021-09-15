HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 107.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,689,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,092,000 after purchasing an additional 214,413 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,288,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,500,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 898,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 446,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $56.38.

