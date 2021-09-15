HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 237,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 2.89% of Warrior Technologies Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Shares of NYSE WARR opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

