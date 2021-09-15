HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 32,153 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 359.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,153 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 673.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.