HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,335 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

SHG stock opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

