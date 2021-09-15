HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,487 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 124,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $201.17 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $217.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.50. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.16.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

