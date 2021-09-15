HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,652 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 4.43% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 263.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $534,000.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.48. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $49.56.

