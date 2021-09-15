HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $2.20 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.37% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

