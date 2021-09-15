HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,822 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 167,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

