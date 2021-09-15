Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,574.03

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,574.03 ($33.63) and traded as low as GBX 2,461 ($32.15). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 2,485 ($32.47), with a volume of 260,318 shares.

HIK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($34.10) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The company has a market cap of £5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,574.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,438.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.