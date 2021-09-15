Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the August 15th total of 284,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 388.0 days.

HKMPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPF remained flat at $$34.30 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $33.79. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

