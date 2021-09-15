Hill-Rom Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 22,231 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,991% compared to the typical volume of 1,063 call options.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 150.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at $94,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.25. 1,263,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,695. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.60. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $152.37.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

HRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

