Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stake Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Hilton Worldwide worth $40,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $131.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.60. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $136.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

