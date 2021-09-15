Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $332.48

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $332.48 and last traded at $332.48, with a volume of 366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.44.

The company has a market cap of $710.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.12.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.54 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 17.59%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.