Histogen (HSTO) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) is one of 886 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Histogen to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Histogen and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Histogen $2.06 million -$18.77 million -0.86 Histogen Competitors $1.70 billion $122.33 million -2.41

Histogen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Histogen. Histogen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Histogen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogen -1,045.49% -99.84% -66.52% Histogen Competitors -3,674.62% -115.85% -26.81%

Risk and Volatility

Histogen has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Histogen’s peers have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Histogen and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Histogen Competitors 4985 18509 40311 777 2.57

Histogen presently has a consensus price target of $3.20, indicating a potential upside of 263.93%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 57.58%. Given Histogen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Histogen is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Histogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Histogen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Histogen peers beat Histogen on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc. engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J. Mento and Gail K. Naughton on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

