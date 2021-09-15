HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.79

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.79 and traded as low as C$3.78. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares last traded at C$3.81, with a volume of 1,792,411 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

