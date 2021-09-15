HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $67.42

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €67.42 ($79.32) and traded as high as €70.48 ($82.92). HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €70.40 ($82.82), with a volume of 85,994 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.50 ($86.47) price target on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €70.86.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

