home24 (ETR:H24) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.16

home24 SE (ETR:H24) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €16.16 ($19.01) and traded as high as €16.68 ($19.62). home24 shares last traded at €16.08 ($18.92), with a volume of 55,271 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on home24 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.12 million and a P/E ratio of -24.40.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

