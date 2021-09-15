HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) versus Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Head-To-Head Review

HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of HomeFed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of HomeFed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

HomeFed has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HomeFed and Urban Edge Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeFed $140.57 million 4.23 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties $330.10 million 6.44 $93.59 million $0.88 20.63

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than HomeFed.

Profitability

This table compares HomeFed and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeFed -4.58% -1.17% -0.92% Urban Edge Properties 12.93% 4.54% 1.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HomeFed and Urban Edge Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A Urban Edge Properties 1 1 1 0 2.00

Urban Edge Properties has a consensus price target of $15.58, indicating a potential downside of 14.14%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than HomeFed.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats HomeFed on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HomeFed Company Profile

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. It also engages in the design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. In addition, the company holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. Further, it holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 948 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

