Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 62,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 161,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.206 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacturing of nanotechnology, heat transfer, wireless connectivity and material sciences products. Its products include cables, connectors, and personal computer components. The company was founded by Terry Gou on February 20, 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

