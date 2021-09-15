Honest (HNST) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last week, Honest has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $55,627.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00075011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00126642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00187158 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.83 or 0.07404980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,883.19 or 0.99912919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.18 or 0.00897621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

