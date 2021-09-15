Honest Price Reaches $0.0219 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Honest has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $2,163.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00076733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00122817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.07 or 0.00180805 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,402.79 or 0.99576811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.66 or 0.07189825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.14 or 0.00863656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002825 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

