Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Raised by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

NYSE:HON traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $222.51. 10,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.72. The company has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

