Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

NYSE:HON traded up $2.57 on Wednesday, reaching $222.76. The stock had a trading volume of 96,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.73 and a 200 day moving average of $223.72. The stock has a market cap of $153.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

