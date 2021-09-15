Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after acquiring an additional 839,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after buying an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after buying an additional 824,893 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12,809.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after acquiring an additional 554,391 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $621,510,000 after acquiring an additional 412,313 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.76. The stock had a trading volume of 102,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,400. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

