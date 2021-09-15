Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.60. 38,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,400. The firm has a market cap of $152.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.72. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.