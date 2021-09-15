Hord (HORD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $716,681.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Hord has a market cap of $11.76 million and approximately $716,681.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hord has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00075417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00126103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00178656 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.11 or 0.07392324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,094.29 or 1.00174005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.37 or 0.00913068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.