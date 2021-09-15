Horizon Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $407,151.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and approximately $407,151.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00126019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.00179159 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.26 or 0.07196528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,151.36 or 1.00056753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.33 or 0.00869279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars.

