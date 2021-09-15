Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.84

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.84 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 8.93 ($0.12). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 8.80 ($0.11), with a volume of 11,805,025 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.81, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market cap of £149.61 million and a P/E ratio of -44.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.16.

About Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

