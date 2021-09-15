HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $94.08

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €94.08 ($110.68) and traded as high as €102.00 ($120.00). HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €102.00 ($120.00), with a volume of 46,856 shares traded.

HBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €94.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

