HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,070 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,099 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

