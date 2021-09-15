HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 213.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,206 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 362,916 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in HP were worth $16,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter worth $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

