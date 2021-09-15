HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 100.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSBC opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 114.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. Citigroup raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

