Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,335 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Hub Group worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.64.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.