Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the lowest is $2.35. Hubbell reported earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $8.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.42. Hubbell has a one year low of $131.09 and a one year high of $209.65. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hubbell by 542.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,797,000 after acquiring an additional 353,540 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Hubbell by 21.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after acquiring an additional 353,484 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter worth approximately $57,210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hubbell by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,979,000 after acquiring an additional 239,537 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

