HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after acquiring an additional 336,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HubSpot by 24.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after acquiring an additional 308,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in HubSpot by 45.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,068,000 after acquiring an additional 125,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $671.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of -361.20 and a beta of 1.69. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.06 and a 1 year high of $715.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $635.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.52.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 target price (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.08.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,826 shares of company stock worth $8,366,650. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

