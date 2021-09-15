Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.940-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -660.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.39.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

