Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.940-$2.000 EPS.

HPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.39.

NYSE:HPP opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -660.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

