Humaniq (HMQ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $39,799.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $39,799.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00064829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.00147031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.47 or 0.00852864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00046838 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

