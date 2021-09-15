Humanscape Trading Up 15.5% Over Last Week (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Humanscape has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $77.69 million and $10.02 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00063582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.78 or 0.00149073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.39 or 0.00800369 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00046576 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 585,194,737 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

