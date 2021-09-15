Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.00

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.40 ($0.23), with a volume of 918582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.30 ($0.23).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.31) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.33 million and a PE ratio of -21.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.68.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

