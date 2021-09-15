Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $206.21

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 206.21 ($2.69) and traded as low as GBX 202 ($2.64). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 202 ($2.64), with a volume of 92,276 shares.

HTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hunting from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Hunting alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £333.18 million and a P/E ratio of -7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 206.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 240.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.23%.

In other Hunting news, insider Keith Lough purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950 ($12,999.74).

Hunting Company Profile (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.