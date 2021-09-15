Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,074 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,531 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Huntington Bancshares worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 107,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 178.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 960,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,102,000 after acquiring an additional 615,195 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,821,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,358,000 after acquiring an additional 731,733 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

