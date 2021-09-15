Huobi BTC Market Capitalization Hits $1.94 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.94 billion and approximately $4.99 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $48,580.92 or 1.00347032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00075600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00127778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00177354 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,545.74 or 0.07323963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,245.54 or 0.99654291 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.89 or 0.00877640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

