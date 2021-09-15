Hush 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,112.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. Hush has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $2,112.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0971 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.23 or 0.00277843 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00142734 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00183208 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000630 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars.

