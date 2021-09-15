HyperCash Price Hits $0.80 on Top Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a market cap of $35.93 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,113.44 or 1.00074630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00070218 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.25 or 0.00928191 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008412 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.42 or 0.00431424 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.46 or 0.00302548 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002126 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00071409 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

